APD: 6 dead following 3 separate shooting scenes Thursday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it’s investigating three shootings that took place across the city Thursday night and is now asking the public for any information they might have regarding the cases.

Southwest Albuquerque

APD confirms officers are investigating a shooting after receiving a call reporting shots fired just after 9 p.m. near Bridge and Goff. They say three people died on the scene, and a fourth was transported to the hospital where there were declared deceased. Two other individuals were transported to UNM Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northwest Albuquerque

Another shooting investigation was confirmed following a call at 8:44 p.m. near Ladera and Unser at the Rio Volcan Apartments in northwest Albuquerque. Police say two people were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. Two additional people suffered injuries.

Authorities say two people were involved. One of those people drove to the Walmart on Coors where police first responded.

Northeast Albuquerque

The third shooting that took place Thursday occurred at the Casa Bonita Apartments in northeast Albuquerque. Police were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. where they discovered a male victim who had been shot in the neck.

Authorities say the victim, who survived his injuries, saw a man and woman break into a neighbor’s apartment and steal a purse by force. According to police, the victim attempted to intervene and was shot in the neck by the male suspect.

APD officers say they were not able to locate the suspect after the incident and their investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings. Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to call 242-COPS.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.