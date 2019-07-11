APD responds to fatal shooting near downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque.

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were called to the scene near the Big-I in the 800 block of Locust Place NE just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Details are limited at this time, but police say one person who appeared to have a gunshot wound died at the scene.

No word on any suspects or what exactly happened. Video from the scene shows police tape blocking off a portion of the Sun Village Apartments.

APD is now asking any witnesses to come forward. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.