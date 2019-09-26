APD investigates after male fatally shot in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating after officers discovered a male subject with fatal gunshot wounds in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. they received calls reporting shots fired and that a man was shot in the area of Carlisle and Candelaria.

Officers responded to an apartment building where they found a male at the scene with trauma to his chest. The subject received emergency medical assistance from officers as well as Albuquerque Fire Rescue responders who arrived at the scene but police say the male succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities secured the area and have since interviewed the deceased individual’s girlfriend as well as numerous other witnesses.

Detectives say they have obtained a search warrant for the apartment and criminalistics personnel were processing the area early Thursday morning. Authorities have yet to identify any possible suspects at this time.

APD reports this is an ongoing investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.