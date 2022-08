ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on scene of what they say was an explosion at Smith’s on Coors and Central Thursday afternoon. According to APD a compressor is believed to have caused the explosion. They say two people were injured in the explosion.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.