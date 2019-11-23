APD responds to battery outside Albuquerque Chili’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an incident at an Albuquerque Chili’s on Friday night.

Police responded to the Chili’s at Paseo Del Norte and Wyoming around 6:15 p.m. in response to a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been hit with a blunt object, not a gunshot wound.

Police say although there are no reports of anyone being shot, it’s possible the offender did fire a gun at some point. The offender then fled the scene, which remains active at this time.

Police Activity on Paseo Del Norte/Wyoming pic.twitter.com/cz7gypIbwS — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) November 23, 2019