ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a heavy police presence right now at a downtown apartment complex where a man has barricaded himself inside.

Police say it started when someone went inside the Silver Gardens apartments, assaulted someone who lives there, then started a small fire. All the tenants of the complex were evacuated, while negotiators work to get the man to come out.

This is a developing situation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.