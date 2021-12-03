APD investigating after reports of shots fired near Old Town Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after they say they received numerous reports of shots fired in the area of the Old Town Plaza on Friday evening. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed this was an isolated incident between two individuals who got into a dispute and one of them pulled out a gun and shot into the air.

APD says both individuals involved fled the area and no injuries were received by anyone in the plaza area. No other details are known at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.