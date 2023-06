ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to reports of shots fired at the Century Rio movie theater. Details are limited but the theater is being evacuated and one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are searching for a suspect but said there doesn’t appear to be any further threat inside the theater. APD said there have been no other reports of gunshots since the first report.

Crews are on the way and will provide updates as we learn more.