ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to reports of a possible active shooter near Larchmont and Montgomery Monday afternoon. APD says two officers suffered injuries during the incident. One officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the other is okay and continues to help clear the scene.

Officials are encouraging residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no other information available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.