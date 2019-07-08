APD rescues abandoned pit bull left in squalor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a pit bull was abandoned and locked in a home with no food and water for days. Now that he’s been rescued, they’re working hard to make sure his former owners never get their hands on him again.

“You could see ribs his hip bones, everything, it was just pretty awful to describe to be honest,” said Albuquerque Police Department officer Andrew Faulkner.

On Friday, Faulkner was called to help Animal Welfare with a pit bull named Caesar possibly locked in a home, and starving. “Basically I was in the area of 600 Arno doing calls for service when we’re out patrolling and Animal Control asked for my assistance,” Faulkner said.

He said neighbors kept calling animal welfare because they hadn’t seen anyone at the home in at least 10 days, and it was clear Caesar had been left behind. In one of the pictures Faulkner took, he pointed out scaring around the dog’s waist, possibly from past abuse. “The home had no furniture, no food that you could see, no water, urine and feces from Ceasar covered probably 70% of the viewable floor,” he said.

Faulkner said no one wanted to claim Caesar so APD got a warrant to get inside the home and take him. “To see that anybody would treat an animal like that is appalling,” he said.

Faulkner said when they finally got into the house, Caesar was relieved. “He was extremely grateful drank lots of water, ate lots of food and again just played and cuddled and just wanted as much attention as he could get.”

Not only is APD working with the DA’s office to file charges against Caesar’s owner, but they are also filing “Angels Law” paperwork to prevent his former owner from ever adopting him. “We’re making sure Ceasar gets a good home, a loving home, and not one you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy,” said Faulkner.

Officer Faulkner said if Caesar goes to a good home, he will purchase a dog bead, a 40-pound bag of food and toys for him.