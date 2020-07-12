APD requesting public’s help locating missing Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing adult man.

Luis Ortiz, 45, was last seen leaving his residents on Summer Breeze Dr. in northwest Albuquerque on July 5. Ortiz was driving a gray 2007 Toyota truck with New Mexico license plate NST251. Ortiz and his wife had been arguing and Ortiz was upset when he left. He was also upset over losing his job. Ortiz’s wife stated that a 9MM handgun is missing and may be with Ortiz.

He sent messages and made comments to his wife that makes her think that Ortiz is suicidal. He has not been answering calls or messages to his cell phone. There’s a possibility Ortiz is in Las Cruces or Anthony, NM. He also has family in El Paso, TX. If anyone has information on Ortiz’s whereabouts, they are asked to call his wife, Teresa Lujan at (505) 440-0834 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at (505) 924-6094.