APD requesting public’s help in identifying a Jane Doe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman believed to be the victim of a violent crime.
The female has no recollection of her identity but believes she lives in Albuquerque. She appears to be in her 20s or 30s with brown eyes and brown hair. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call (505) 242-COPS (2677).
