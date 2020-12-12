APD requesting public’s help in finding missing juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered missing girl. Makyla Rodriguez, 14, was reported missing Saturday morning after she left her grandmother’s house located on the 500 block of Española Drive NW.

According to a press release, Rodriguez left a note stating she was thinking of harming herself. Rodriguez is 5-foot six-inches, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts are asked to call APD’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677.