APD requesting public’s assistance in locating missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Desiree Rodriguez. She was recently released from jail and dropped off at Los Altos Park at Eubank and Lomas on Oct. 4. That day was also the last day Rodriguez’s family heard from her.

Rodriguez said she believes someone is after her but a family member she spoke to did not get any further information. Rodriguez also suffers from schizophrenia and has a history of illegal drug use. She is known to frequent the McDonalds at Lomas and Broadway NE or Los Altos Park.

Rodriguez is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. If anyone has information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact her sister, Autumn Rodriguez, at 505-347-5929 or Det. Lorenzo Apodaca at 505-924-6094.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss