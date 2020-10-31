APD requesting public’s assistance in locating missing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Desiree Rodriguez. She was recently released from jail and dropped off at Los Altos Park at Eubank and Lomas on Oct. 4. That day was also the last day Rodriguez’s family heard from her.

Rodriguez said she believes someone is after her but a family member she spoke to did not get any further information. Rodriguez also suffers from schizophrenia and has a history of illegal drug use. She is known to frequent the McDonalds at Lomas and Broadway NE or Los Altos Park.

Rodriguez is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. If anyone has information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact her sister, Autumn Rodriguez, at 505-347-5929 or Det. Lorenzo Apodaca at 505-924-6094.