ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) reported an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening.

APD said the shooting involved their officers and happened near the 7800 block of Central Avenue.

According to an official, a stolen vehicle was being operated, and an officer tried to make an arrest. An altercation ensued, the suspect was hit, and the officer was shot in the hands. The officer and suspect were taken to a hospital.

