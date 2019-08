ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is still looking for leads in the case of a University of New Mexico grad student shot and killed more than two years ago.

The crime in February 2017 shook the UNM community. Juan Carlos Romero, 26, was found on the sidewalk at Central and Stanford, across from the university entrance.

Today, the case remains unsolved, and APD is renewing its call for tips. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. You could earn a reward.