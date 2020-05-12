APD releases updates on two death investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released information on two separate homicide investigations on Tuesday.

The Homicide Unit is investigating a case that the department initially reported as an undermined death. Twenty-year-old Alejandro Flores-Estrada was taken to the hospital by friends on April 10, 2020, to be treated for a head injury that happened at Los Altos Skate Park.

Doctors determined that Flores-Estrada had a respiratory illness in addition to is head injury and on April 17, he died at the hospital. Detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding his head injury to determine if it was consistent with an assault and not a fall.

This investigation remains ongoing.

The Homicide Unit concluded its investigation into the death of Noelle Griego on March 1, 2020. The Office of the Medical Investigator has ruled the death as a suicide.

APD reports that there has been 22 homicides this year in the city compared to 29 homicides this time in 2019 and 31 homicides at this time in 2018.