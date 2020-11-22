APD releases results of recent ShotSpotter operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Sunday their Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) conducted an operation this week based on the department’s new ShotSpotter system.

Officials say GVRU detectives worked with officers with the Southeast Problem Response Team on Nov. 19 to address incidents while waiting for ShotSpotter activation.

The operation resulted in:

  • Two felony arrests
  • Six calls for service
  • Three traffic stops
  • Four citations
  • Four suspicious activity calls
  • Three warrants cleared
  • Two vehicles towed
  • One gun seized
  • One stolen vehicle recovered
  • Four ShotSpotter responses
  • One shooting investigation
  • One possible offender identified from ShotSpotter activation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss