Watch Live: APD releases details on recent officer-involved shootings

Warning: Video contains content that may be disturbing to viewers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Albuquerque Police Department will release details on recent officer-involved shootings on Friday, September 4. Authorities are expected to provide information on two fatal officer-involved shootings that happened within hours of each other last month. APD will be holding a Q&A session with the media at 2 p.m. on Friday. KRQE News 13 will stream the session live on this page.

On August 11, just after 1 a.m., APD responded to reports of a home invasion near Vassar and Garfield. When officers got to the scene, police say a man fled and when officers chased him, the man allegedly shot at them. Officers returned fire and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man was later identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Reiss. Reiss was also the individual who called police about the reported home invasion.

Hours before that shooting in southeast Albuquerque, APD was called to a neighborhood near Golf Course and Taylor Ranch Road on the west side. Police say they were called to a home around 8 p.m. on August 10 regarding a dispute between neighbors.

Police say the original caller advised them a neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Officers say during their investigation they discovered one neighbor had some type of weapon and then an altercation ensued. At least one officer opened fire, shooting and killing that neighbor who was identified as Jose Vallejos.

