ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Murders in Albuquerque are down, but police are troubled with the number of juveniles who committed crimes last year.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), murders were down 20% last year. In 2023, police said there were 97 murders, compared to 121 investigated by APD in 2022. The chief added that the alarming trend is the number of underage kids committing crimes.

“I think that it’s something that we need to look at. It goes back to accountability,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

According to APD, stats show their department solved or closed 84 homicides, 53 of which were from 2023. A total of 71 suspects from 2023 cases were arrested, and 12 of the homicide suspects from 2023 were juveniles.

Chief Medina said, “That’s a concern because I think that number is on the rise. Towards the second half of the year, we just saw an explosion of underage individuals who were involved in homicides.”

The department pointed to the 16 homicide detectives on the force helping to close all those cases. “We’ve slowly ramped up the homicide unit to triple the number that we had in the past and we doubled the supervision from 1 sergeant to 2 sergeants.”

Chief Medina said there is a worry with more people in the city getting their hands on guns. There were 14 officer-involved shootings last year, and APD said 12 of the individuals involved were armed.

Albuquerque police also said they categorized 16 shootings as justified, which means in particular it was in self-defense. Those are reported separately to the FBI and not included in the homicide numbers.