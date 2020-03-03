APD releases numbers showing an uptick in traffic citations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is busy once again writing traffic tickets. According to the latest numbers, citations have almost doubled over the past five years.

Most people in Albuquerque would tell you when tickets were down it wasn’t because every driver was suddenly obeying the speed limit and stopping at red lights. It was because of an officer shortage and a crime problem.

KRQE News 13 has learned APD handed out more than 54,062 traffic citations in 2019. They issued 47,584 tickets in Mayor Tim Keller’s first year in office in 2018.

That’s a far cry from the last administration. Back in 2014, APD was writing fewer and fewer tickets with the numbers going down to about 30,000 mainly because of staffing issues.

The Albuquerque Police Department credits an increase in officers as a reason why traffic citations are up. “This administration had a commitment of getting more officers out on the street and I think that’s happened since they’ve come in,” said Sgt. Matt Sandoval with APD. “More officers on the street which makes more time for proactive traffic stops.”

Sgt. Sandoval also said it’s not just patrol officers writing more tickets again, they’ve also bumped up the traffic unit from nine to 17.

Sandoval said a lot of their traffic citations can help fight crime too because a lot of drivers have warrants out for their arrest.