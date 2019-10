ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department, tasked with keeping the peace, is jumping into the New Mexico-Colorado chile war.

Two officers can be seen in a new recruiting video intervening with a man is found with some Colorado chile. The man explains he has the chile because it’s cheap and easy to find.

The officers help him by taking him to a local farmer’s market to buy the real deal. The man is grateful to the officers for their help.