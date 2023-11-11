ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just days after it permanently closed, an Albuquerque Walgreens was hit by thieves. A video shows the moments after police stopped three suspects from taking off with stolen merchandise.

APD lapel video documented the moments after thieves broke into a Walgreens this week. Michelle Renee Doty, Benigna Martinez, and Gabrial La Rose were all reportedly caught by police at the store near Central and San Mateo.

Lapel video showed police returning the stolen merchandise.

According to court documents, canines were brought to the scene to search the store. All three suspects were found with tools, including screwdrivers, that police say could be used to break into a business. This Walgreens officially closed on November 7, and although the drug store never said crime was a cause, others believe it had an impact.

“For the security patrols around here, before they put the music, it was a lot of people here, especially at that bus stop, it’s always crowded. I understand and a lot of shoplifting, I’m pretty sure that’s why they closed the Walmart down the street,” said one Albuquerque resident.

This Walgreens is just another store that’s shut down in the area, after Walmart, Kohl’s, and Allsups also moved out. Earlier this year, the District Attorney’s office spoke about the wider effects retail crime can have in the area.

“It’s not only so destructive for big businesses like Target, but for the small mom-and-pop stores as well for the small businesses out there,” said BernCo District Attorney Sam Bregman.

All three suspects were released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled to appear in court in December.