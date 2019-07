ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More bicycle officers will be patrolling Albuquerque’s streets.

Albuquerque police announced Tuesday that 22 officers will be on bikes across the city. They say bikes make officers more approachable and increase the range of foot patrols.

Mayor Tim Keller says it’s a crime deterrent that’s already made an improvement in the northwest part of town, so now its spreading city-wide.