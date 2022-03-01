ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars accused of road rage triggered by another driver’s bumper sticker. A pro-vaccine bumper sticker.

A man was driving on Wyoming near Spain when a woman started honking and cursing at him over his bumper sticker that declares he’s vaccinated. Craig Soule, a Rio Rancho resident says, “It is a little childish to do something like that especially if people do have different views in regards to that but overall I think there has to be some sort of solution with the road rage here in Albuquerque.”

Thirty-three-year-old Christina Blair is still in jail. Police say she was also throwing water bottles at the other driver. It then escalated when he accidentally backed into her car while trying to get away from her. She followed him to a Walgreens and pulled a gun on him.

Drivers say the frequency of these stories is concerning. Rita Lush lives in Albuquerque. “I think it’s just important now than ever that we not let the things that are going on with the pandemic and the economy and everything else get to us and the road is not the place to express your frustrations,” she said.

Police say the victim had the whole thing on video. They tracked her down at her home from her license plate. Police say Blair admitted to honking at the driver because of his bumper sticker. She claims she only pulled out her gun because she was scared.

The DA’s office has filed a motion to keep her behind bars until trial — calling her a danger to the community. She was also convicted of aggravated assault back in 2007, but the facts of that case are not available online.