APD police chief relieved of duties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned that Albuquerque’s police chief is out. Mayor Tim Keller has relieved Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier of his duties, effective September 30.

News 13 has also learned that Deputy Chief Harold Medina will take over as acting chief of that date. News 13 contacted the mayor’s office to see what sparked the move, the mayor’s office Wednesday night would not confirm or deny the report. Geier has more than 43 years of police experience including 20 with the Albuquerque Police Department.

