APD: Person doused with gas, lit on fire in NW Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after someone doused another person with gasoline and lit them on fire. APD says they were called out to a home on 47th Street and found the person with serious burns.

They were taken to the hospital but there’s no word on their condition. It’s also unclear if the crime happened there but police are still looking for the suspect. KRQE News 13 will provides updates as soon as they become available.

