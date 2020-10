ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on southbound I-25 and Ellison early Tuesday morning. Authorities say that based on preliminary information, it appears that a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

As of 12:06 a.m. police closed I-25 southbound at Paseo Del Norte but the scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.