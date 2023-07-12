ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. Police say around 11 p.m. Tuesday a red Ford Focus was traveling southbound at Louisiana at Constitution, when it struck a pedestrian.

APD says the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when they were hit, but was crossing against the signal. The pedestrian was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and pronounced dead. Police say the vehicle fled southbound and has not been located. No other details are available.