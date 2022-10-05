ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. They say the vehicle and pedestrian crash happened near Central and San Pablo in northeast Albuquerque.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.