ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car struck a pedestrian. Police say they believe the crash may be intentional.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday officers were sent to the 4000 block of San Isidro St. to reports of a pedestrian crash. When officers arrived they found a person who had been hit by a vehicle. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. Investigators say they believe the crash was intentional. Police are still investigating the incident.