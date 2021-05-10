APD: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle after throwing rocks at cars, fleeing police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an individual was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-40 eastbound just west of Coors after throwing rocks at cars in northwest Albuquerque late Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers initially responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. at a hotel near Iliff and Coors.

Authorities say officers were flagged down due to an individual who was seen throwing rocks at vehicles in the parking lot of a hotel. Police say officers were able to observe the individual and tried to make contact to investigate.

However, the individual reportedly fled officers on foot and crossed several fences in order to get access to the interstate. APD states that after entering the freeway the individual failed to yield to traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted life-saving measures however, the individual sustained life-threatening injuries and died. The identity of the deceased individual remains unknown at this time.

APD’s Motor Unit was conducting a crash investigation and the Multi-Agency Task Force is conducting an in-custody death investigation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.