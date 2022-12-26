ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say ‘pedestrian error’ is the cause of a deadly accident overnight. They were called to the I-25 frontage road near Alameda in northeast Albuquerque around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a man walking in the middle of the road.

By the time officers arrived, the man was hit by an SUV and died as a result of his injuries. APD says the street lights were out on the road at the time but are calling the accident pedestrian error.

They don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver will not be charged.