APD partners with CYFD on new approach to child abuse calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and CYFD are partnering on a new approach for handling child neglect and abuse calls. Both departments have been criticized for their responses to these types of cases in the past.

Under the new agreement, uniformed officers will be immediately sent to emergency priority one calls based on CYFD criteria. CYFD’s reporting center will also continue to provide child neglect and abuse reports to APD.

The test period for the agreement between APD and CYFD runs through August, at which time both agencies will evaluate the new approach.