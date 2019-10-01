APD partners with 6 other departments in new ethics initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is partnering with six other departments to highlight how the eight ethical principals relate to law enforcement.

“We have to ensure that what we do is fair not only to the citizen we’re responding to but the expectations of our communities, the command staff, our peers and our organization,” said Al Brown, a Fort Collins Field Training officer.

The Bill Daniels Ethics Initiative For Police is working to set higher standards for officers. Officials take part in important conversations about the ethics of policing, hoping to affect officers’ awareness, attitude, and behavior.