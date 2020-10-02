APD, parking enforcement catching more people parking in handicapped spots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With so many people still at home, you’ve probably noticed how packed the big chain store parking lots are, even during the middle of a weekday. That’s leading to a lot of people parking in the handicapped spots and police and parking officers are catching them.

In recent weeks, more than three times as many tickets were handed out for parking in handicapped spots compared to last year. The majority of them, at crowded big box stores, with Wal-Mart topping the list.

It’s happening all over Albuquerque, now City Parking Enforcement and Albuquerque Police officers are catching more violators in the act and taking photos to prove their case. “These people have these special places for them to be because they have special needs because they are handicap and I think it’s totally wrong,” says Sheila Kirkham

In the past three weeks, the two departments have sent 106 citations to metro court for people parking in handicapped spots. Last year there were only 32 over the same time frame. “There’s always going to be opportunists and somebody that’s going to want to take the easy way out and it’s really sad that what our society has come to,” Kirkham says.

The majority of the tickets over the past few weeks have been handed out at big chain stores, like Wal-Mart and Home Depot. The Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on 98th and Sage had the most with about 30 citations.

KRQE News 13 asked the Albuquerque Police Department if they’re patrolling store parking lots more because they’re so crowded. They said nothing has changed; the fine for parking in a handicapped spot is $350.