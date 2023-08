ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead near 12th St. NW and Griegos Rd. NW. Police say officers responded to the area around 1 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting.

APD says they have a suspect detained. Homicide detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. No other information on the shooting has been released.