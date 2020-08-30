APD Open Space unit rescues women on La Luz Trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Open Space Unit worked with the Bernalillo County Fire Department and New Mexico State Police overnight Saturday to rescue two women who were lost on La Luz Trail.

The women, ages 29 and 59, became lost about three miles down the trail without lights, food, rain gear, or water. The area saw 50-degree temperatures and rain Saturday night. Open space officers immediately responded and hiked through the rain to the area of the phone’s GPS signal. They located the women with a couple who found them. The couple had given the women some supplies and helped them continue up the trail.

Officers also gave the women warm clothing, food, and water. They helped the two women up the trail until one could no longer walk. Officers hiked with one of the women to the top and set up a small camp and fire to wait for more resources. BCFD arrived and loaded the woman onto a stretcher and continued taking her up the mountain.

The other woman was hiked out to the Tram where she was treated by medical personnel. BCFD and APD continued hiking the other female up the trail and carried her through some rugged terrain. State Police Search and Rescue was called to assist with teams to get her safely to the top for the last quarter mile.