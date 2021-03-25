APD Open Space officers help stranded hikers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that its Open Space Unit assisted in locating two stranded hikers on the La Luz Trail on Monday, March 22. According to the department, around 6:26 p.m., the Bernalillo County Fire Department requested the department’s assistance.

Authorities say telephonic contact was made with the hikers who said they were not injured but were unable to continue due to icy conditions. At that time, police report that conditions were around 32 degrees, shaded, and there were large wind gusts.

Police say Open Space Officers Phillip Moya, Christopher Martinez, Eric Place, and Sergeant Chris Schroeder arrived at the top of the crest before descending down the trail. Crews used coordinates to determine that the hikers were one and a half miles down La Luz Trail.

Following their descension from the crest, the Open Space team reportedly faced ice-covered snow drifts on narrow and icy ridges before locating the hikers. Each hiker received warmer clothing as well as nutrition and hydration.

The crew also provided equipment to help the hikers ascend the trail to the crest. According to APD, at the end of the expedition, temperatures had dropped into the low 20s.