ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide at a northwest Albuquerque bar Friday night.

Officers were called out to the Effingbar and Grill near Coors and Sequoia for an individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual died on the scene.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.