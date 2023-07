ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to the area of Central and Eubank Tuesday to reports of a person firing a gun in the area. APD says when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the incident. No information on a possible suspect was is available.