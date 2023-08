ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian near Central Ave. and Utah St. Sunday night.

Witnesses told police a car was traveling westbound on Central Ave. when it struck the pedestrian. The driver fled the scene and the male victim was pronounced dead on scene. No other details have been released. APD is investigating.