ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at a motel in northwest Albuquerque. APD says they responded around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to Days Inn near Coors and I-40 to reports of a shooting.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found a man dead on the property. APD’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No other details on the shooting have been released.