ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 3200 block Tulane Dr. around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

APD says the found a person with a gunshot wound and that person was taken to the hospital. As police cleared the residence, they found another person who was dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. APD says homicide investigators are investigating the incident.