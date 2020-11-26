APD officers tie red ribbons on vehicles to promote sober driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police officers are finding new ways to urge people to not drive drunk this holiday season. In a partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, officers will display small red ribbons on their vehicles. It’s a reminder to drive safe, plan ahead, and if you do drink, designate a driver.
