APD officers rescue elderly man stranded in own home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Friday they would be nominating two of its officers for the Life Saving Award for their decision to force entry into the home of an elderly man, who had been stranded for days.

Officials say on Tuesday, Officers Renae Roybal and Bernadette Sanchez were conducting a welfare check after a caller said they had not seen their elderly neighbor for days. The officers knocked on the front door of the elderly neighbor’s home, as well as tried reaching him by phone. The calls went straight to voicemail. The officers could also not find any known family members of the man.

According to a press release, the officers went back to the home the next day and also contacted local hospitals. The man wasn’t at any of them and police could not tell if anyone was inside the home.

After a call to the man’s alarm company, officers were able to determine that the man was still in the house, and the last motion was detected on January 31. Police gained entry into the home with the help of Albuquerque Fire Rescue and located the man in his downstairs closet. He was disoriented and unable to move. Police say the man fell and was not near a phone to call for help.

It is unknown how long the man was stranded in his home. The man is currently recovering.