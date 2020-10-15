APD officers pull people out of burning car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders got more than they bargained for when they responded to a crash last week. When Albuquerque Police officers showed up at the scene at Louisiana and Menaul, they found a car on fire.

They tried putting it out with fire extinguishers but the blaze proved too ferocious. They managed to pull the passenger quickly to safety, then had to cut the driver’s seatbelt to get her out. Fortunately, Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived and put the fire out before there were any serious injuries. APD says speeding played a part in the crash.

