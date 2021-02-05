APD officers assisting with Super Bowl security

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL is ramping up security for the Super Bowl with the help of some officers from Albuquerque. Super Bowl LV will be the least attended in history due to the pandemic but security is still a pressing issue.

Currently, 70 law enforcement agencies are in Tampa including a team from the Albuquerque Police Department. APD says their officers in Florida usually help detect possible explosives and acts of terrorism in the Sunport.

This is the department’s third year sending officers to the Super Bowl.

