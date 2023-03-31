ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer from the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has resigned amid an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. Officer Josh DeLeon resigned on Friday, Mar. 31.

According to APD, DeLeon declined to cooperate with an internal investigation. The investigation was prompted by claims that he had inappropriate contact with an underage girl after encountering her during a call for service.

DeLeon was placed on administrative leave on Mar. 9. He had been with the department since August 2020. APD says they are working with an outside agency to determine if criminal charges should be filed.