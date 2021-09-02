APD officer released from hospital two weeks after shootout

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The elements are taking a toll on an art installation in Santa Fe and now the city is asking for the public's help restoring it. Jose Lucero, known to many as 'Picasso Santero' is a Santa Fe artist with pieces in the Spanish Colonial Arts Museum as well as private collections around the world.

Lucero had already been working with the concept of the Seven Archangels. So when the city put out a call in 2004 to make art out of seven dead trees in West Alameda Park, Lucero jumped at the chance. "They represent all aspects of our lives, not just the one race or one religion, but life itself I carved them on the spot right there, I met people, talked, loved life, it's just been such a beautiful, beautiful story," Lucero said.