APD officer released from hospital two weeks after shootout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks after he was shot in the line of duty, Albuquerque Police Officer Mario Verbeck is home from the hospital. Officer Verbeck was greeted with cheers from supporters as a police procession escorted him from UNM Hospital Thursday afternoon.
He was the officer most seriously hurt when a man opened fire outside the Dutch Bros coffee on Juan Tabo two weeks ago. Verbeck was hit above his bulletproof vest. Three other officers were also injured.